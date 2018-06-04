Dhananjaya de Silva joins West Indies tour after attending father's funeral
"National player Dhananjaya De Silva left the country on June 3 evening to join the team in West Indies," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement
Sri Lanka allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva rejoined the national team touring the West Indies after attending his father's funeral, officials said Monday. Ranjan de Silva, a local politician, was gunned down in a Colombo suburb 10 days ago on the eve of the team's departure.
"National player Dhananjaya De Silva left the country on June 3 evening to join the team in West Indies," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. The three-Test tour starts on Wednesday at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Sri Lanka are also missing opener Dimuth Karunaratne who fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier last month.
