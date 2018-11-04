Dhanraj Pillay strikes with a bat!

cricket

Dhanraj Pillay

India hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay swapped his hockey stick for a cricket bat yesterday as he represented his employers Air India in an exhibition match against the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai (SJAM) at the Air India Ground in Kalina.

The four-time Olympian, seen stepping out to hit a boundary in this photograph, scored a quickfire 15-ball 17. He bowled an over and even effected a crucial run-out, throwing down the stumps at the non-striker's end, all the way from fine leg. Well done, Dhan!

