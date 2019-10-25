Dhanteras 2019: 5 things you can buy on this day for good luck

hanteras also known as Dhantrayodashi, is a Hindu festival that literally means 'dhan' or wealth. Dhanteras marks the first day of the Hindu festival Dipawali and the day is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of the month of Kartika. In Hindu mythology, it is considered auspicious to buy precious metals on Dhanteras as it is believed that buying precious metals will bring wealth to your home. To observe the festival of wealth, people across the country offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth) and Lord Kuber (God of wealth). While people purchase gold and other precious metals the day is also celebrated by buying new utensils and electronic appliances among other things.

Depending on your budget, there are several things you can buy on Dhanteras. Let's take a look at some of the options you can go for this Dhanteras.

Gold ornaments

Even though gold prices are higher on Dhanteras, it sells like hot cakes as it is considered auspicious to buy the yellow metal on the day. According to the Hindu traditions, buying gold on Dhanteras brings prosperity to your home. It is believed that on Dhanteras the more gold, silver and other jewellery you buy, the more wealth you are going to gain.

Lakshmi or Ganesha idols

If you are pressed for budget and buying gold is a challenge, you can buy idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha on this day. After all, the purpose of Dhanteras is to please the Goddess, and there's nothing better than buying an idol for the occasion.

Utensils

Buying utensils is also considered auspicious on Dhanteras and utensils made from brass is the most preferred according to the beliefs as utensils protect against ill will and bring good luck.

Broom

It is said that keeping one's house clean on Dhanteras is pivotal to welcoming Goddess Lakshmi into our homes. It is believed that buying a broom on Dhanteras can keep poverty at bay. So go ahead - buy a broom and keep your house as clean as possible on Dhanteras.

Electronic items

If you are looking to buy electronic items, Dhanteras is the ideal occasion to do so. Appliances like refrigerators, laptops, washing machine and mobile phones are usually available at discounted rates at electronic shops to woo more customers during Dhanteras.

With inputs from ANI

