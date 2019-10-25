MENU

Dhanteras 2019: Amruta Fadnavis looks ethereal as she wishes Twitterati

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 19:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Amruta Fadnavis posed in a green saree with puja thali in her hand on the occasion of Dhanteras

Pic/Instagram
Pic/Instagram

Maharashtra's first lady, Amruta Fadnavis is a fashionista. She can slay both Indian and western looks. On the festive occasion of Dhanteras, she took to social media to post a picture of herself where she is seen dressed in a green saree with a black blouse. Her black bindi and red lipstick added oomph to her look. With a puja thali in her hand, she truly redefined beauty with her look.

"Every end is a fresh beginning ...... Wish you a very happy #dhanteras & lots of love & happiness for #diwali ....," she wrote.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#every end is a fresh beginning ...... Wish you a very happy #dhanteras & lots of love & happiness for #diwali ....

A post shared by Amruta Fadnavis (@amruta.fadnavis) onOct 24, 2019 at 11:29pm PDT

Fadnavis often adorns a saree at various occasions. She has also posted pictures in a grey saree and paired it with a black blouse.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

âÂª#à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤®à¤¤à¥Â à¤®à¥Âà¤§à¤¾ @kiritsomaiyabjp à¤¦à¥Âà¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤²à¤¿à¤Âà¤¿à¤¤ ‘à¤Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤Âà¤¼à¤¾à¤°’ à¤ªà¥Âà¤¸à¥Âà¤¤à¤Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤Âà¤¾à¤¶à¤¨ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ ! à¤®à¥Âà¤§à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤¸à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¤¼, à¤¸à¤¹à¤Â à¤¤à¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¤¼à¥Â à¤¸à¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¸à¥Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤Âà¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤¦à¥Âà¤Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤µà¤¿à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¥Âà¤¨ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¸à¥Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¤°à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤²à¤Â à¤¨à¤Âà¤¼à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â ! Rightly said by English Novelist Philip Pullman ‘After nourishment, shelter & companionship-stories r the best thing we need most in the world’ ! @neilsomaiya #booklaunch @medhasomaiya

A post shared by Amruta Fadnavis (@amruta.fadnavis) onOct 11, 2019 at 9:39pm PDT

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day festival of Diwali. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped on this day for prosperity and wealth.

