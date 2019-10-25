Dhanteras 2019: Amruta Fadnavis looks ethereal as she wishes Twitterati

Maharashtra's first lady, Amruta Fadnavis is a fashionista. She can slay both Indian and western looks. On the festive occasion of Dhanteras, she took to social media to post a picture of herself where she is seen dressed in a green saree with a black blouse. Her black bindi and red lipstick added oomph to her look. With a puja thali in her hand, she truly redefined beauty with her look.

"Every end is a fresh beginning ...... Wish you a very happy #dhanteras & lots of love & happiness for #diwali ....," she wrote.

Fadnavis often adorns a saree at various occasions. She has also posted pictures in a grey saree and paired it with a black blouse.

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day festival of Diwali. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped on this day for prosperity and wealth.

