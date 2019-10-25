Dhanteras 2019: History, significance and rituals

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Dhanteras or the first day of the five-day festival of lights is also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi. It is considered an auspicious day to buy gold jewellery and new utensils.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha and is made up of two words, 'Dhan' which means wealth and 'Teras' means thirteen.

Significance:

It is believed that during Samudra Manthanam, Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean on Dhanteras while the sea was churning. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the day of Trayodashi.

According to another legend, when the Devas and Asuras performed Samudra Manthan for Amrita, which was believed to be the divine nectar of immortality, the God of medicine emerged out carrying a jar of elixir on Dhanteras. Hence, Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvabtari Jayanti.

Rituals:

On Dhanteras, people clean their houses and make it spik and span. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped for a prosperous life and well being. A lamp is lit in the evening to mark the sanctity of the house. Devotional hymns are sung in praise of Goddess Lakshmi and sweets and fruits are offered to her.

Lord Kuber is also worshipped as he is considered a treasurer of wealth and bestower of riches.

People often invest in gold bars or jewellery. Utensils and new clothes are also bought on this auspicious occasion.

