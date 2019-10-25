Dhanteras 2019: Prominent personalities wish their fans on Twitter

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. It is the first day of the festivities where buying gold is considered auspicious and symbolic of prosperity. On this day, people purchase gold and utensils and clean their houses to prepare for the festivities.

The famous among the Twitterati have been conveying their best wishes for prosperity and happiness on this auspicious occasion.

Happy Dhanteras to all of you! I pray that you be blessed even beyond your expectations on this dayðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Happiness & Love to you on this auspicious day! God bless pic.twitter.com/KYFLi0zGvZ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 25, 2019

Greetings on auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras. May the festival bring happiness & prosperity in everyone's life. Real joy is in sharing & let's all celebrate #FestivalofLights by brightening lives of those who r deprived or sick around us.Light a lamp of goodness this #Deepawali pic.twitter.com/tfCgnexiei — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 25, 2019

May The Blessings Of Lord Kuber And Lord Dhanvantri Shower On You Always.

Happy #Dhanteras , #à¤§à¤¨à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¸ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤­à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ ! pic.twitter.com/nZY27gJqXF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2019

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with good health, wealth & prosperity on the auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras pic.twitter.com/VLSnrEpFo9 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 25, 2019

Wishing you and your family, good health and prosperity. Happy #Dhanteras! pic.twitter.com/cu39KOXt0V

— Sachin Ahir (@AhirsachinAhir) October 25, 2019

May Goddess Lakshmi shower Her blessings on you and your loved ones abundantly on this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Love and light to all of you!â¨â¤ð§¿

Wishing you all a healthy, happy and bright Diwali and a bountiful New Year ðâ¤ð§¿#HappyDiwali #Dhanteras #à¤§à¤¨à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¸ pic.twitter.com/1RxvHXQQpS — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 25, 2019

Wishing every a very Happy #Dhanteras!!

Much love & peace always!ðð¤ pic.twitter.com/ynLElLqZ35 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 25, 2019

What are you planning to buy this Dhanteras?

