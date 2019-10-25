Dhanteras 2019: Prominent personalities wish their fans on Twitter
Dhanteras is the first day of the festivities where buying gold is considered auspicious and symbolic of prosperity.
Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. It is the first day of the festivities where buying gold is considered auspicious and symbolic of prosperity. On this day, people purchase gold and utensils and clean their houses to prepare for the festivities.
The famous among the Twitterati have been conveying their best wishes for prosperity and happiness on this auspicious occasion.
Happy Dhanteras to all of you! I pray that you be blessed even beyond your expectations on this dayðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Happiness & Love to you on this auspicious day! God bless pic.twitter.com/KYFLi0zGvZ— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 25, 2019
Every end is a fresh beginning ...... !!!Wish you a very happy #Dhanteras & lots of love & happiness for #Diwali #Diwali2019 #Dhanteras2019 #dhanteraswishes pic.twitter.com/5gC75uamA2— AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) October 25, 2019
Greetings on auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras. May the festival bring happiness & prosperity in everyone's life. Real joy is in sharing & let's all celebrate #FestivalofLights by brightening lives of those who r deprived or sick around us.Light a lamp of goodness this #Deepawali pic.twitter.com/tfCgnexiei— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 25, 2019
May The Blessings Of Lord Kuber And Lord Dhanvantri Shower On You Always.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2019
Happy #Dhanteras , #à¤§à¤¨à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¸ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ ! pic.twitter.com/nZY27gJqXF
May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with good health, wealth & prosperity on the auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras pic.twitter.com/VLSnrEpFo9— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 25, 2019
Wishing you and your family, good health and prosperity. Happy #Dhanteras! pic.twitter.com/cu39KOXt0V
— Sachin Ahir (@AhirsachinAhir) October 25, 2019
May Goddess Lakshmi shower Her blessings on you and your loved ones abundantly on this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Love and light to all of you!â¨â¤ð§¿— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 25, 2019
Wishing you all a healthy, happy and bright Diwali and a bountiful New Year ðâ¤ð§¿#HappyDiwali #Dhanteras #à¤§à¤¨à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¸ pic.twitter.com/1RxvHXQQpS
Wishing every a very Happy #Dhanteras!!— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 25, 2019
Much love & peace always!ðð¤ pic.twitter.com/ynLElLqZ35
What are you planning to buy this Dhanteras?
#Dhanteras greetings to all !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 25, 2019
à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤³à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸!
à¤à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤§à¤¨à¥à¤µà¤à¤¤à¤°à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤¾.
à¤§à¤¨à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¯à¥à¤¦à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¨:à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ ! pic.twitter.com/5SccOrtcQD
