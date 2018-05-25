Dhanush and wife Aishwarya at The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir's premiere in Paris

The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, directed by Ken Scott is Dhanush's first international project and will be released in English and French



Word is that Dhanush is keen to have a Tamil version of his first international film, Ken Scott's The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, which premiered in Paris recently. Dhanush and wife Aishwarya attended the event.

Dhanush starrer The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir, an Indo-French production, was showcased in Cannes this year in one of the many events on the sidelines of the festival. The India poster for the film was unveiled by the cast, and the film was honoured at the India Day celebrations at the festival on May 11. A question-answer session with the film's team was also be organised at the India pavilion in Marche du Cinema (Cannes Film Market).

The comic adventure directed by Ken Scott is Dhanush's first international project and will be released in English and French. The French producer of the film is Brio Films of Luc Bossi, who has also co-written the film. The Indian co-producers include Little Red Car Films, M! Capital Ventures, and Impact Films. The film also stars Bernice Bejo, Gerard Jugnot, Erin Moriarty and Barkhad Abdi. The film is set in Mumbai, Paris, the Falklands, Spain, Rome, and Libya, and will release in France on May 30.

