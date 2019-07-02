Dhanush: Not collaborating with Rajini sir

regional-cinema

Dhanush refutes rumours of approaching megastar father-in-law to front his next venture, to salvage his studio

Over the past few weeks, rumours have been rife that Dhanush's production house Wunderbar Films has incurred losses to the tune of R 40 crore after their last two offerings Kaala (2018) and Maari 2 (2018) failed to match expectations. it was also suggested that the actor-producer, in a bid to keep his company afloat, is keen to have megastar father-in-law Rajinikanth headline his next offering.

"There is no truth to reports stating that our production house is shutting down," says Dhanush, before adding, "People have started speculating because we haven't announced any project.

Many producers make one film in a year or two, that doesn't imply they are out of business. We are in the process of finalising a couple of scripts and will announce them soon. Hits and flops are part of any production house. We have had a decent run. "Prod him if he is in talks with Rajinikanth for their next, and Dhanush argues," When there is no truth to the reports of our company being in losses, how can this be true? We would love to work with Rajini sir again, but unfortunately we aren't collaborating on anything now. if anything comes up, we'll definitely approach him."

