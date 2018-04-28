Dhanush to promote his Indo-French production at Cannes

Raanjhanaa (2013) actor Dhanush is among the star brigade that is winging its way to the Cannes Film Festival

Raanjhanaa (2013) actor Dhanush is among the star brigade that is winging its way to the Cannes Film Festival. The actor will unveil the poster and promote his Indo-French production, Ken Scott's The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, on May 11, which is being observed as India Day at the Cannes Film Market. It's Rajinikanth's son-in-law's first international project and they are pulling out all stops to ensure that Dhanush grabs eyeballs in the French Riviera.

