Dhanush to unveil India poster of Extraordinary journey of Fakir in Cannes

Dhanush starrer The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir, an Indo-French production, will be showcased in Cannes this year in one of the many events on the sidelines of the festival.The India poster for the film will be unveiled by the cast, and the film will be honoured at the India Day celebrations at the festival on May 11. A question-answer session with the film's team will also be organised at the India pavilion in Marche du Cinema (Cannes Film Market).

The comic adventure directed by Ken Scott is Dhanush's first international project and will be released in English and French. The French producer of the film is Brio Films of Luc Bossi, who has also co-written the film. The Indian co-producers include Little Red Car Films, M! Capital Ventures, and Impact Films.

The spokesperson of Indian producers says the film is not an art house cinema even though its based on a French novel, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, who got trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe, by Romain Puertolas. "While the book was in a fantastical zone, the film is an accessible fable, an entertainer and is a stellar salad of a cast from all continents, held together by Dhanush." The film also stars Bernice Bejo, Gerard Jugnot, Erin Moriarty and Barkhad Abdi.

The film is set in Mumbai, Paris, the Falklands, Spain, Rome, and Libya, and will release in France on May 30. The spokesperson said it had been sold in 100 countries. The dates for the India release will be out soon, and there will be a different promotional campaign for the film here.

The film has turned out to be a true collaboration between India and France for its makers and is expected to attract audiences in both countries.

