Dharavi building collapse: FIR filed against the engineer and contractor

An FIR was filed against the engineer and contractor for endangering life or personal safety of others in the Dharavi building collapse

Shahdadali Ansari was killed in the mishap. Pics/Shadab Khan

At least one person was killed and two others injured when the scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed in Dharavi sector 5 on Sunday night. The Dharavi police have registered an FIR against the contractor and the engineer.

The Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA) was carrying out the construction work at PMGP colony near Dharavi bus depot. The locals said the iron scaffolding came crashing down on the adjacent building and vehicles in the vicinity. An autorickshaw driver, Shahdadali Ansari, was killed in the accident. The injured were identified as 50-year-old taxi driver, Shamlal Jaiswal, and Sajid Khan, 36, an employee at a cloth shop.



The building was being constructed by MHADA

"Jaiswal sustained head trauma but he is stable. He is currently under observation at Sion Hospital. Khan has been discharged," said assistant medical officer on duty. Ansari, 34, is survived by his wife Rabia and three children. He was the only breadwinner at home. His family members have sought assurance of help from the authorities for his three children.

"The building was a part of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project," said a senior MHADA official. He added that the seniors are on election duty but they will initiate action against the contractor and the engineer as soon as they are back. Senior Inspector at Dharavi police station, Suresh Patil, said, "We have filed an FIR against the engineer and contractor for endangering life or personal safety of others." Meanwhile, the political candidates are using the incident to woo voters. They have demanded strict action against the contractor.

