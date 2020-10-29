Dharavi redevelopment: Maharashtra to invite fresh tenders

In a significant development, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday decided invite fresh bids for the ambitious redevelopment of Dharavi, Asia's largest slum pocket in the heart of the country's commercial capital, officials said here.

With this, the earlier process of inviting global tenders in October 2018 stands cancelled, as per a decision of a Committee of Secretaries, putting into jeopardy 16 years of efforts by various governments to redevelop Dharavi.

The new tendering process will now be initiated after making certain amendments to the terms and conditions, which will comprise the issue of transfer of 45 acres of railway land for the redevelopment project.

