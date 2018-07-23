Dharavi teen death: Custodial death shadow haunts cops as 17-year-old dies

While cops say he died of leptospirosis, kin say he was beaten by cops, and vandalise police property

One of the police vans that was damaged during stone-pelting by angry protesters outside the hospital. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

An allegation of custodial torture leading to death of a 17-year-old has rocked Dharavi police. The police had picked up the Std IX student on July 12 for questioning in a mobile theft case. His family has now alleged that his death on Saturday was due to internal injuries sustained during the 22-hour illegal detention and torture. However, the post-mortem report has cited leptospirosis as the reason for his death.

After news of his death spread, a mob of 300 gathered outside the hospital, demanding immediate arrest of the guilty cops and filing of a murder case against them. Angry protesters even beat up two policemen and nine guards of the Maharashtra Security Force, besides vandalising five vehicles, including four police vans.



Family members and relatives of the deceased outside Sion hospital

Family's ordeal

According to the family, the police picked up the minor from their home in Jay Bhavani Chawl at midnight without giving any reason. His elder brother said, "My father told me to go along with him, as cops had said they want to question him just for a few minutes." The deceased's father, 45, a painter, added, "We were awake till the early hours; I was repeatedly calling my older son to know what was happening, but even he didn't know as cops had told him to wait outside the detention room."

On July 13, the entire family reached the police station and demanded to know the reason; the police then told them he was a suspect in a mobile theft case. "I was shocked... my shy, quiet son do such a thing? No chance!" said his mother, adding, "They allowed him to go after 22 hours, severely beaten up. At home, he complained of body pain, so we took him to a local doctor."

Onslaught against cops

The elder brother said, "On July 15, he vomited blood; so, we took him to Sion hospital, where he was admitted in the ICU." The family members said doctors told them that he was bleeding from his lungs.

Angry protesters beat up on-duty policemen, throwing stones and paver blocks at them as well as the vehicles. Many constables and officers had to take shelter inside the hospital. The Sion police have filed a case of rioting against 100 unidentified people. Till last evening, the family hadn't claimed the body, demanding suspension and arrest of the guilty officers. "I can recognise the ones who tortured my brother; I want all of them behind bars," said the brother.

DCP (zone V) Rajiv Jain said, "We will investigate the allegation, but to establish torture, the post-mortem has to be completed first. Doctors have told us that the deceased tested positive for leptospirosis. We are awaiting the report." When asked about the detention, he added, "I've to verify this claim."

Also Read: Mumbai: Mob attacks policemen, vehicles after teenager dies in Sion hospital

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates