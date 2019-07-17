Dharmendra apologises for trolling Hema Malini

bollywood

Dharmendra has apologised on social media after trolling his wife and BJP politician Hema Malini

Hema Malini was trolled for her participation in a cleanliness drive by social media users and politicians. When her husband Dharmendra was asked on Twitter whether his wife had used a broom before this, in the context of a recent cleanliness drive at Parliament where Hema was seen handling the broom in an awkward manner.

"Yes (she has picked the broom) in films. Mujhe bhi anaari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai (she looked like a novice to me too. However, I would always help my mother during childhood with household chores. I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms," Dharmendra replied. He has now deleted the tweet.

Although his funny comment floored his fans, the Sholay actor on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to apologise for that earlier tweet.

He wrote he has been misunderstood, and that he will never tweet about the broom again. Along with his tweet, he shared an old picture of himself where he is seen folding his hands to apologise.

"Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon. Kuch bhi ki bhawna ko. Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log. Tweet Badshah. Kuch bhi kiya... baat bhi... tauba tauba.... Kabhi na karoonga ," he tweeted.

Veteran actress Hema Malini, Bollywood's evergreen Dreamgirl, entered Lok Sabha for the second time by winning from Mathura by 293,471 votes, defeating Narendra Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal. Hema Malini, sitting MP and BJP candidate, retained her Lok Sabha seat in Mathura by defeating RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh with a huge margin of 2,93,471 votes.

Apart from politics, Hema Malini currently has her plate full as she supervises the release of her maiden Punjabi production, Mitti - Virasat Babbaran Di. Directed by Hriday Sheetty, the movie narrates the story of five youngsters against the backdrop of drug menace in Punjab. The veteran actor says that she decided to back the film — which also draws inspiration from the Babbar Akali movement — as it has the potential to "impact people".

"It is sad that youngsters take the wrong path rather than concentrating on education and jobs. This is the first film in Punjab wherein the Babbars are portrayed. When I heard the story, I was moved and readily agreed to produce it. While films are primarily made for entertainment, it is always heartening if they can impact people," says Malini.

Quiz her if she finds it difficult to juggle two full-time careers, and she quips, "Multitasking is not difficult for women. I keep a tab on everything that is happening [in the studio], but I allow the creative team to work the way they deem fit."

