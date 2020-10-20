Dharmendra, Bobby wish Sunny Deol on his 64th birthday

On the occasion of actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deol's 64th birthday, his father Dharmendra Deol and brother Bobby Deol extended their best wishes to him on Monday. Taking it to Twitter, veteran actor Dharmendra in a tweet (translated), wrote, " Love you Jelly, live on. You are the voice of my soul."

Love âÂ¤ï¸Â you all , for your loving ðÂ¥° response..... your good wishes on Sunny’s Birthday ðÂÂÂ Friends, you are always close to our heart âÂ¤ï¸Â ..........khushi mein.....aai to intiha ho gai tweets ki......bore ho gaiye hoon ge aap......Ab kuchh din chup rahon ga .... pic.twitter.com/iB5nDEZVyh — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 19, 2020

Whereas brother Bobby attributed the 'Ghayal' actor as father and a friend. The father-Son trio has shared the screen together in movies like 'Apne' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever