Dharmendra feeds peacocks on his farm, says, 'love begets love'

Yesteryear actor Dharmendra was a class apart then, and is a class apart even now at age 84. The actor, who is currently staying at his farm near Lonavala, shared a video of him feeding a peacock and peahen, and it's terribly cute!

Sharing the video, Dharam ji wrote, "Chal, Dharam ke farm pe chalte hain..... bade pyaar se choga khilata hai ..... morni apne mor ko bhi saath le aye ....love begets love (sic)"

The peacock and peahen seem completely at ease around the actor as they peck at bites of food straight from the octogenarian's hands. How lovely is this video!

Dharmendra's fans and social media followers, too, found the video adorable. His daughter Esha Deol said, "Papa looking good" and one of his fans commented, "So much of love" while another wrote, "Aww, so cute. Beautiful Peacock. U look great my Pyaari Dharam (ji) love you."

Dharmendra was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, alongside his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Also read: Hema Malini And Dharmendra Twinning In The Dream Girl's Birthday Photos Is Too Precious!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news