Dharmendra: I feel I am still a new comer from Sahnewal

Dharmendra on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he posted a series of black and white photographs with Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand

Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who shared a photograph of himself with legendary actors like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand, says he still feels like a newcomer in the Hindi film industry. Dharmendra on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he posted a series of black and white photographs with Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand.

My happiness with my favourites——I feel I am still a new comer from Sahne wal and getting a chance of photo with my heart throbs !!! pic.twitter.com/6KQsMnHnmY — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018

"My happiness with my favourites -- I feel I am still a new comer from Sahnewal and getting a chance of photo with my heartthrobs!" he captioned the image. Dharmendra added: "An emotional moment, I miss my heroes, Dilip, Raj and Dev."

An emotional moment, I miss my heroes, DALIP, RAJ AND DEV !!! pic.twitter.com/DMSiyGuR8N — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018

On the work front, the 82-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se" which also stars his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and is slated to release on August 15.

