Dharmendra Jore: Pandharpur siege marks a sea change in Maratha quota protest

Devendra Fadnavis skipped a visit to the holy town for Vitthal darshan on Ashadhi Ekadashi, following a threat from a section of the warring community

Has the 'casteless' deity, Vitthal of Pandharpur, become a political tool? If so, then, a progressive Maharashtra could be seen turning regressive. The state's political culture took yet another beating on Sunday when chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had to call off his visit to the holy town for Vitthal darshan, following a threat from a section of Maratha community, that they would not allow him to worship Vitthal in the traditional mahapuja on Ashadhi Ekadashi early Monday morning.

The successive heads of state and their wives have been presiding over the mahapuja for years together. A peasant couple is selected from among the pilgrims (warkaris) to share the honours with the state's first family. Pandharpur holds a unique position as far as Hinduism's all-inclusive narrative is concerned.

Warkaris safety at stake

Marathas have been demanding a 16% quota in jobs and education, and protesting in all possible manners over the past two years. They pursued the Pandharpur agenda when convinced by some leaders who chose to use Vitthal or Vithoba, a revered deity to a cross section of the society, to their benefit. That would put 25 lakh devotees at great risk if anything untoward happened. The Warkari sect that believes in a casteless society and follows Bhakti Marg (path of devotion), would suffer because a particular caste decided to hold Vithoba and his devotees to ransom.

Not all members of the Maratha community have approved of the Pandharpur agenda. Their strong reaction stemmed from a reason that is traced to the Maratha protests of the past. The community had won the hearts of people and police because they gave the country an example, perhaps for the first time, on how a series of silent marches could be held across urban and rural regions of Maharashtra. The community leaders were praised for extraordinary restraint in keeping the massive morchas peaceful. The Pandharpur act seems to have marred the reputation that Marathas had earned in the past.

There have been some instances in the past when the CMs and dy CMs had to stay away from the Ashadhi and Kartiki Ekadashi congregations in Pandharpur. On one occasion, it was protests over the deaths of Dalits in police firing that made the then CM skip. Thereafter, a clash over demands of the Warkari sect had stopped a dy CM from attending the puja. Later another dy CM stayed away after getting flak for making an insulting remark over 'filling' the dry irrigation dams.

Things have changed for agitated Marathas ever since the government promised a quota, but the matter went to the Bombay High Court which would decide the legal veracity of the reservation. Till then, Fadnavis has assured that the government would keep 16% vacancies for Marathas while recruiting 72,000 seats in the coming years. Obviously, the community is not sure what will happen next, and hence it wants the entire recruitment drive stopped, which no government would approve of, because that would deny other people jobs.

Reports from Pandharpur have predicted trouble, bigger still, when about 25 lakh devotees will camp in the town after completing the dindi on covering a significant distance on foot or by using modern methods of travel. Some 4,000 police have been placed on guard in Pandharpur.

'Devotees' safety important'

Justifying his 'studied' stance, Fadnavis said the safety of devotees was important, especially when some people were out to prove their point, possibly in a violent manner. "I can worship Vithoba at my home as well," he said, even as Marathas declared at the eleventh hour that the CM would be welcome in Pandharpur. But the damage had already been done by then. A select few Maratha leaders would now be blamed for planning a siege of Pandharpur, which has exposed the community to the extreme and unsavoury side of socio-political activism.

The Warkaris must continue to sing and dance during the pilgrimage. Let's wish the agitated Marathas join the jamboree and forget the material world for a while before returning home to plan a protest that should remind us of their silent yet very effective marches.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

