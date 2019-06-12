Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates DRDO on HSTDV launch
This missile vehicle is expected to help the DRDO prove and develop a number of technologies for futuristic missions
Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday congratulated the team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully launching Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).
"I congratulate team @DRDO_India for positioning India amongst a select few countries with the successful test fire of Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) off Odisha's coast. It can be used to launch satellites at low cost & will strengthen our defence capabilities," he tweeted.
I congratulate team @DRDO_India for positioning India amongst a select few countries with the successful test fire of Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) off Odisha’s coast. It can be used to launch satellites at low cost & will strengthen our defence capabilities.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 12, 2019
India successfully launched a Technology Demonstrator missile vehicle off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. This missile vehicle is expected to help the DRDO prove and develop a number of technologies for futuristic missions.
The test was conducted by the premier defence research agency in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary (Defence Production) Ajay Kumar at the test firing range in Balasore.
"Various sensors have been placed on the missile, through which a large number of data has been gathered for various missile subsystems. That data will be analyzed to validate the critical technologies for the purpose the said vehicle was launched," DRDO sources said.
