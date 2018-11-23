Dharmendra prays for success of Sunny Deol's film

bollywood

Dharmendra says he does not know anything about film promotion and asked his actor-son Sunny Deol to pray for the success of his latest release Bhaiaji Superhit

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra says he does not know anything about film promotion and asked his actor-son to pray for the success of his latest release Bhaiaji Superhit. Dharmendra on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of Sunny and tweeted: " Sunny, my darling son, we don't know the 'abc' of promotion, let us pray for the success of your new film 'Bhaiaji Superhit'."

SUNNY, MY DARLING SON, WE don’t know the ABC of PROMOTION, let us pray for the SUCCESS of your new film BHAIYYA JI SUPER HIT . pic.twitter.com/r3FcpCNx70 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 23, 2018

The father-son duohavetogether worked in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, ApneandSultanat. Asked about Bhaiaji Superhit, an action comedy, Deol told IANS, "I focus more on the character than any genre because the film is about storytelling. If the story is good, the character is well written, I go for it."

Set in Varanasi, the story of the film revolves around 'bhaiaji' who wants to be an actor in Hindi cinema. Bhaiaji Superhit, which also features Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel among others, released on Friday.

