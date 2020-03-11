Dharmendra thanks fans with throwback picture

Sharing a blast from the past, veteran actor Dharmendra on Tuesday extended gratitude towards his fans. The 'Sholay' actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for showering love on him and shared a throwback picture of himself.

In the picture, Dharmendra could be seen standing and posing amid a lush green valley wearing a printed shirt and white coloured-shorts. "Kiya ishq jo dill ki gehrai se ....blundion ne baanhen Khol deyen ....... Shukkriya ..Dosto, Aap sab ki chaaht ka ji jaan se shukkriya," he captioned the picture.

The veteran actor also took to his Twitter account to wish his fans on the occasion of Holi and asked them to be careful while celebrating Holi. He shared a still from Sholay which featured him and Hema Malini and captioned it: "HAPPY HOLI, Friends celebrate it but very carefully. crona , CRONA and crona [sic]."

Dharmendra Deol is a legendary Bollywood actor who has starred in several cinematic marvels including 'Sholay', 'Elaan-E-Jung', 'Dharam Veer' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. The veteran actor was last seen in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' with his star sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

