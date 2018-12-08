Dharmendra turns 83, Hema Malini calls him 'everlasting love'

bollywood

Hema Malini tweeted, "Happy Birthday to my everlasting love, the dearest father to my darling girls and proud grandfather to Darien and Radhya"

Dharmendra and Hema Malini in their younger days (Pic/Instagrammed by Hema Malini)

On veteran actor Dharmendra's 83rd birthday, his wife and evergreen actress Hema Malini wished him saying he is her "everlasting love".

"Happy Birthday to my everlasting love, the dearest father to my darling girls and proud grandfather to Darien and Radhya. I thank all the numerous fans who are sending their greetings to me on Dharamji's birthday and I will definitely convey their wishes to him," Hema wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The duo starred together in many films including "Raja Jani", "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Sharafat", "Sholay" and "Naya Zamana". They have two daughters Esha and Ahana.

Happy Birthday to my everlasting love, the dearest father to my darling girls & proud grandfather to Darien & Radhya.

I thank all the numerous fans who are sending their greetings to me on Dharamji’s birthday & I will definitely convey their wishes to himð pic.twitter.com/hIbFDf2MQt — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2018

Esha also took to social media to wish her father. She posted a photograph from Dharmendra's birthday celebrations and captioned: "Happy Birthday papa."

In the shared photograph, Dharmendra can be seen sharing smiles with Hema, Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Happy birthday papa ♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/7y8Wlt08DK — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) December 8, 2018

Actor Randeep Hooda called Dharmendra "one of the most underrated and entertaining actors".

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has completed over 60 years in the industry and has entertained audiences with movies of all genres -- from the intense "Bandini" and "Satyakam" to potboilers like "Raja Jani" and "Pratigya", and as a comic artist with perfect timing in "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever