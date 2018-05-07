Dharmendra's first filmmaker Arjun Hingorani passes away

Arjun Hingorani, whose career spanned three decades, is mostly remembered for frequently collaborating with Dharmendra



Dharmendra and Arjun Hingorani

Veteran filmmaker Arjun Hingorani, who launched Dharmendra in Bollywood with the 1960 film, Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, died on Saturday. He was 92. The director-producer breathed his last at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. "Arjun Hingorani peacefully left for the heavenly abode," Atul Mohan, vice president of the Chamber of Film Journalists said in a statement.

Dharmendra took to Twitter to express his grief over Hingorani's demise. Sharing this picture, he tweeted, "Arjun Hingorani, the man who put his hand around the shoulder of this loner in Mumbai, has left us forever... I am extremely sad! May his soul rest in peace! (sic)."

Arjun Hingorani, the man who put his hand around the shoulder of this loner in Mumbai, has left us forever ... I am extremely sad! May his soul rest in peace!! pic.twitter.com/KYnOTHZHBK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 6, 2018

Hingorani, whose career spanned three decades, is mostly remembered for frequently collaborating with Dharmendra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever