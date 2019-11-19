Dhawal Kulkarni and wife Shraddha Kharpude expecting first child. See Photos

Indian cricketer Dhawal Kulkarni and his wife Shraddha Kharpude are expecting their first child. Shraddha took to Twitter to reveal the news.

She posted a picture showing her baby bump and captioned it, “Happiness is on the way. Check out the full post below.

View this post on Instagram Happiness is on the wayð¥° A post shared by Shraddha Kharpude Kulkarni (@shraddhakharpude) onNov 18, 2019 at 3:35am PST

Dhawal Kulkarni and Shraddha Kharpude tied the knot on March 3, 2016.

The right-arm pacer is currently representing Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Dhawal Kulkarni has also been recruited by the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

Dhawal Kulkarni has played 12 ODIs and taken 19 wickets. His best bowling figures are 4/34. Kulkarni has played 132 T20 matches and bagged a total of 138 wickets with best bowling figures of 4/14

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates