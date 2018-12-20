Dhawal Kulkarni returns to Mumbai Ranji squad

cricket

Dhawal Kulkarni

Former champions Mumbai, languishing way down in the points table, got a boost with the return to the squad of senior pacer Dhawal Kulkarni for their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A game against Saurashtra. Kulkarni, who was out of action following an injury, has been named in the squad of the 41-time champions for their game against Saurashtra beginning here on Saturday.

The squad, announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on its website on Wednesday, would be led by in-form batsman Siddhesh Lad. Mumbai need to defeat Saurashtra and get full points to stay in the hunt for a berth in the quarter-finals. They are in the 13th spot in the combined Group A and B points table with 8 points in their kitty. Only the top five teams from the combined table will make it to the last eight.

