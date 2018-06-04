Dhawal Kulkarni spends quality time with wife Shraddha Kharpude, shares photo

India and Mumbai pacer Dhawal Kulkarni posted this picture on Instagram yesterday of himself spending quality time with his wife Shraddha Kharpude. "With my bae," Kulkarni wrote



Dhawal Kulkarni with wife Shraddha Kharpude

Dhawal Kulkarni played for Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013. The medium pacer then played for Rajasthan Royals for a year until 2015 and following that for Gujarat Lions. Dhawal Kulkarni is currently part of Rajasthan Royals. While Dhawal Kulkarni has played 12 ODIs with 19 wickets, he has yet to play in a Test match.

Dhawal Kulkarni was the top wicket-taker during the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 season with 21 wickets to his name. He played a key role in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy title in 2012-13.

Dhawal Kulkarni and Shraddha Kharpude were married in March 2016.

