World Cup 2019: Dhoni did exactly what was right for the team, says Sachin

cricket-world-cup

Tendulkar's latest opinion was strikingly different from his criticism of the former captain a few days ago

Sachin Tendulkar

Birmingham: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar did not find anything wrong with MS Dhoni's approach in the World Cup clash against Bangladesh as he felt the former captain put his team first.

Tendulkar's latest opinion was strikingly different from his criticism of the former captain a few days ago when he questioned the "lack of intent" during a similar knock against Afghanistan.

Dhoni, whose 35 off 33 balls at the death saw India score only 63 runs in the last 10 overs against Bangladesh here on Tuesday, was slammed by fans on social media for his slow knock but Tendulkar said it was an important innings for India.

"I felt it was an important innings and he [Dhoni] did exactly what was right for the team. If he stays till the 50th over, he can help the other guys around him. He is expected to do that and he did that," Tendulkar told India Today.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates