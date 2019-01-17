Dhoni getting back in touch a good sign for team: Shikhar Dhawan

cricket

Indian fielder Shikhar Dhawan takes a catch during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on January 15, 2019. Pic/AFP

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan believes that former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting back in form is a good sign for the team as his calming nature gives confidence to other players as well.

The 33-year-old said that it was great to see Dhoni performing well in both the ODIs of their ongoing three-match series adding that he is happy that the wicket-keeper batsman is getting back in touch. Dhawan also praised right-hand batsman Dinesh Kartik who played a knock of 25 runs off 24 balls in the last ODI against Australia.

Speaking at a press conference, Dhawan said, 'It was great to see a good team performance in the last one day match against Australia. The way Dhoni played in both the games is really great. I am very happy that Dhoni is getting his touch back. A player of his stature, who plays the game with so much calmness, gives so much confidence to other batsmen. It is very important for us.'

'Even Dinesh (Karthik) played a very good knock in the last game. So the good thing is that we got all fit and mature players which make us a strong batting unit. We have been consistent in our performance over the past few years and hopefully, we will continue performing well in coming years,' he added.

India will be aiming to clinch the ODI series while taking on Australia in their final match of the series. Dhawan admitted that if they won, it would be a good achievement for the team adding that they are looking forward to the match.

'It will be a big final tomorrow. It is going to be an interesting game for both the teams. We are looking forward to an exciting game tomorrow. It (the victory) will mean a lot to us. It is always good to come here and win. If we win tomorrow, it will be a big achievement for us. Of course, we are going to value it and cherish it,' Dhawan said.

One of the main concerns for the Indian team during the first two matches of the ODI series has been the spot of the third pacer. India tried Khalee Ahmed in the first match and replaced him with Mohammed Siraj in the second ODI but none of them could make an impact.

Reflecting on the same, Dhawan said that there is nothing to be worried about as they are youngsters and would take time to adjust to the conditions. 'There is nothing to worry about. They (Siraj and Ahmed) are young blokes. They just came in. Of course, we back them. That's how they are going to learn when they play against a good side. If they go for runs, it is when they lift themselves up and think more about their game and strategy. That's how they will become more mature players,' he said.

Talking about the Australian team, Dhawan stated that they are definitely missing banned cricketers, Steve Smith and David Warner. He, however, added that the team is going pretty well without them as well.

'Australia has got a well balanced side and Finch is a great batsman. I feel the presence of David Warner and Steve is missing in the side. They are legends of their country and big cricket players in cricket world but they are doing well,' he said.

Dhawan also highlighted the importance of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Kedhar Jadhav saying that they provide a balance to the team. Indian and Australia will play their final match of the ODI series, which is leveled 1-1, on January 18 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

