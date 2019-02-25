Dhoni should be sitting in a park, rather than play cricket: Twitter trolls Dhoni after loss

Updated: Feb 25, 2019, 14:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent

MS Dhoni was blamed for India's low score in the first innings, where India registered 126 runs for seven wickets, with Dhoni scoring only 29 runs from 37 balls, remaining not out at the end.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni once again faced a backlash from fans on Twitter after India's loss to Australia in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam.

MS Dhoni was blamed for India's low score in the first innings, where India registered 126 runs for seven wickets, with Dhoni scoring only 29 runs from 37 balls, remaining not out at the end.

Moreover, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted denying easy singles while he was batting alongside tail-ender Yuzvendra Chahal. At least on 2-3 occasions, including a couple of instances in the final over of India's innings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not take a single and give Chahal the strike as the former captain fancied himself to score the big runs at the death.

However, Dhoni was not able to make amends and could not pull off the big hits. 

In hindsight, with Australia winning off the final delivery of the match, those 2-3 singles denied by Dhoni while he was batting could have won India the match.

Netizens on Twitter were furious with Dhoni's display on the pitch and some users questioned the World Cup-winning captain's relevance in the team:

It is interesting to see the fluctuating view points of cricket fans on Dhoni with every match he plays, but it can get a bit unfair to criticize MS Dhoni for one match, where he has won so many matches for India.

Tags

ms dhonimahendra singh dhonicricket newssports news

