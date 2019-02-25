Dhoni should be sitting in a park, rather than play cricket: Twitter trolls Dhoni after loss

cricket

MS Dhoni was blamed for India's low score in the first innings, where India registered 126 runs for seven wickets, with Dhoni scoring only 29 runs from 37 balls, remaining not out at the end.

MS Dhoni once again faced a backlash from fans on Twitter after India's loss to Australia in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam.

Moreover, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted denying easy singles while he was batting alongside tail-ender Yuzvendra Chahal. At least on 2-3 occasions, including a couple of instances in the final over of India's innings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not take a single and give Chahal the strike as the former captain fancied himself to score the big runs at the death.

However, Dhoni was not able to make amends and could not pull off the big hits.

In hindsight, with Australia winning off the final delivery of the match, those 2-3 singles denied by Dhoni while he was batting could have won India the match.

Netizens on Twitter were furious with Dhoni's display on the pitch and some users questioned the World Cup-winning captain's relevance in the team:

Ideally Dhoni should be sitting in his apartment's park discussing politics with retired uncles of his colony instead of being in the playing eleven.#INDvAUS — Mansi (@wtfmansi) February 24, 2019

Dhoni is hitting towards fielders every ball just to check which fielder is weak, so he could utilize it in World Cup. Legend! #INDvAUS — ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¢ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ² ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¨ðÂÂ¢ðÂÂ§ðÂÂ­ (@FarziCricketer) February 24, 2019

Waiting for Dhoni to hit his first boundary of the innings pic.twitter.com/zzZ2kh6I3s — Faking News (@fakingnews) February 24, 2019

Do you guys think a tailender would have done the same job what @msdhoni did in the last over? He ensured we atleast have something to fight for. So unfair to question Dhoni's capabilities at this stage of his career. #INDvsAUS #LegendDhoni — Rahul Padgaonkar (@i_m_rah) February 25, 2019

Actually dhoni was a very good/excellent t20i player only for a 2 year time period (maybe 2 and half) 2016-early 2018. His t20i numbers before then while avg like always in 30 something cause of notouts was striking at 121 as a finisher. Which is very rahane like, let alone — da (@da08908732) February 25, 2019

It is interesting to see the fluctuating view points of cricket fans on Dhoni with every match he plays, but it can get a bit unfair to criticize MS Dhoni for one match, where he has won so many matches for India.

