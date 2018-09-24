Dhoom Dhadakka from Namaste England to release tomorrow

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

After treating the audience with the romantic number Tere Liye and the peppy song 'Bhare Bazaar'. The makers are all set to release the next song "Dhoom Dhadakka" .

Arjun Kapoor took on to his social media handle to announce the release saying, "#DhoomDhadakka ke bina celebration adhuri hai. Song out tom at 11 am!"

The song is said to be with the theme of wedding based in Punjab, choreographed by the legendary chorographer Ganesh Acharya the song is a perfect blend of wedding and essence of Punjab.

The song is sung by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra, composed by Mannan Shah and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry. They will be will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film 'Ishaqzaade'.

Earlier songs, Tere Liye and Bhare Bazaar garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience with more than 20 million views. Bhare Bazaar song witnessed a unique launch with huge Led screens in the crowded markets in the heartland of India across 6 cities of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Namastey London' directed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but also raked high at the box office. After the superhit success of the Akshay-Katrina starrer, Vipul Shah is all set to present the sequel 'Namaste England' with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 'Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' has gone on floors with this announcement and is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th of October, 2018.

