Dhruv Ghanekar turns composer for Broadway-style musical on Disney's Aladdin

Composer Dhruv Ghanekar is proud to create the music of Disney's Aladdin, a Broadway-style musical. "It's a reimagination of the original Broadway musical that featured music by eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken. To be part of this production is an honour. I recreated the music using big-band orchestra pieces that will make the audience feel that the music is being played live. It's a mash-up of jazz and swing music," he says.

