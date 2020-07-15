DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020: Results out at keralaresults.nic.in

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala announced the result of plus two (+2) or class 12 board exams today. The students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in

Steps to check Kerala +2 result 2020

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Click on ‘download SSLC result link’

Enter roll number and submit

The results will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out for further reference

Students can also check their results on the official mobile apps – ‘PRD Live’ and ‘Saphalam’.

The board recorded 85.13 pass percentage, which is an improvement as compared to 2019. Over four lakh students had appeared for these exams.

Kerala released the results based on all the exams. Even as Kerala Class 12 exams were put on a hold due to Coronavirus pandemic, they were conducted again in June.

