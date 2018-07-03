Dhule lynching case: Fadnavis declares Rs 5 lakh aid to victims' kin

He said the police acted swiftly after they were informed about the incident

Devendra Fadnavis

Describing the Dhule lynching incident as "very painful and cruel", Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the five deceased. He said the police acted swiftly after they were informed about the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever