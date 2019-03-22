Dhvani Bhanushali announces her new single Vaaste on her birthday

music

March 22 her birthday, Dhvani Bhanushali announces her new song Vaaste along with Nikhil D'Souza composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Arafat Mehmood

Dhvani Bhanushali is celebrating her 21st birthday today and is quite overwhelmed for the love and appreciation she has received for her work. "Music has always been a part of my life and I've wanted to become a singer. I'm thankful to God that I'm doing what I love. I'm here for the music," the birthday girl says. The singer who has grown up watching pop stars and desire to be one has given playback to some recording breaking tracks and gain a good amount of fan-base in her 2-year career.

March 22 her birthday she announces her new song Vaaste along with Nikhil D'Souza composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Arafat Mehmood. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song will be shot in a city college and would be her fourth single with T-series.

The singer started hitting the headlines with her songs 'Ishare Tere' with Guru Randhawa and the reprised version of 'Dilbar' from Satyameva Jayate. After which she released her first solo 'Leja Re' which hit the high spot within two months. Her second single, "Main Teri Hoon", a Sachin–Jigar composition, written by Priya Saraiya, is a rage.

With the rising music career, the singer recently sung 'Duniyaa' from Luka Chuppi with Akhil Sachdeva and 'Laila' from Notebook. She also shot for T-Series Mixtape Season 2 with Aditya Narayan. "I also did "Ishtehaar", a soft song, and the love I have received has made me more confident to work more, dream more and achieve more," she smiles.

