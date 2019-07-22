Dhvani Bhanushali: Heartbreak is a theme that always works

music

As she acquires a spot on YouTube's top 10 list of most-watched videos, Dhvani Bhanushali on creating Vaaste

Dhvani Bhanushali

Following in in the footsteps of Guru Randhawa (Lahore), Dhvani Bhanushali has sealed her place on YouTube's 2019 global charts, securing the ninth spot on the most-watched music videos chart. The singer admits that the team evoked nostalgia to appease people with Vaaste.

"The number had a storyline. For Indians, [it evoked] a feeling of nostalgia because many have passed out of St Xavier's College, where the song is set. College set-ups, and heart-break [are themes that] always work, if depicted smartly," she says, asserting that if a song has a good melody, language can never be a barrier.

"If you listen to the drop in this song, you will want to groove to it. If you understand Hindi, and hence the lyrics, you will enjoy it more," she says while trying to make sense of why the song climbed the charts. "We all love the song Despacito, but do you understand it?"

Apart from Bhanushali, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi too find themselves on the chart at the third spot with their track, Rowdy Baby from 2018 Tamil film Maari 2.

