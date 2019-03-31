Dhvani Bhanushali to take fans back to college life

music

Dhvani Bhanushali of Dilbar fame has shot a video of her upcoming song at St. Xavier's College. She hopes to take her fans back to their college days through her music video

Dhvani Bhanushali

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali of Dilbar fame has shot a video of her upcoming song at St. Xavier's College here. She hopes to take her fans back to their college days through her music video. Her song, Vaaste, has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. She shot the video of the song at the prestigious college over this weekend.

"It's overwhelming to shoot (a music video) in an esteemed college like St. Xavier's. Through this music video, I'm going to take everybody on a fun journey and remind them of their college life," Dhvani said in a statement.

The Leja re hitmaker has also sung for superstar Salman Khan's latest production.

