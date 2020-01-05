Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar urge people to act on Australia bushfires
The raging wildfire that has already destroyed around 12 million acres of land and 1,500 homes is still far from coming under control. 23 people have given their lives to the crisis, reported Fox News.
With the big blaze in the Australian state of Victoria destroying the flora and fauna of the area inch-by-inch, Bollywood divas including 'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar are taking to social media platforms to share their concern over the major environmental degradation.
Bhumi Pednekar, who recently launched her pan India campaign of 'Climate Warrior,' reposted a post about the bushfires from climate activist Greta Thunberg and explained how it could be related to the current climate emergency in the world.
#Repost @gretathunberg with @get_repost ã»ã»ã» Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.
Dia Mirza, who has always been vocal about social issues, also shared a post about the devastating disaster on her account. The actor shared a picture of a seemingly helpless koala bear held by fire security officials and penned a long caption urging the people to act on the situation.
This is also real. This is also happening. This must stop. We can stop this. Come together. Stay united. Act on climate. Invest in nature. Secure/protect forests. Grow indigenous trees. Empower organisations and individuals who make a difference. Learn the facts. Don’t be scared. Don’t run. Don’t hide. Face it. Feel it. Spend time with children. HEAR them. ð #AustraliaBushFires #ForPeopleAndPlanet #SDGs #SundayVibes #NoteToSelf
Pataudi scion Soha Ali Khan shared a series of informative pictures about the growling forest fires and wrote: "It is hard to imagine that while we are on holiday in Sydney having such a wonderful time in the parks and farms, there are catastrophic fires blazing in many parts of Australia, not so far from us. People have lost their lives, their homes and millions of animals have been killed. In case you have only just started reading about the fires in Australia, here is what you need to know about them and how you can help," read her caption.
Singer and model Shibani Dandekar, who has spent a considerable chunk of her life in Australia, also took to Instagram and shared a series of heartbreaking pictures from the bushfires and wrote a heartfelt post.
These haunting images illustrate the state of a country i’ve called home for as long as I can remember! Today blood red skies loom over Australia in what is the most apocalyptic catastrophe this nation has faced! With temperatures soaring at 48 degrees C, the bush fires are raging and difficult to contain as they are far too big and are now creating their own weather patterns causing lightening strikes that start new fires. The smoke plumes are 14kms high & have reached New Zealand melting glaciers. Areas like the town of Eden and others have been evacuated as they can’t be saved. Roads are closed due to fallen trees & thick smoke. Fires in Victoria and NSW will most likely join and burn for 8 more weeks!!! 95 percent of koalas gone ð¢ð¢500 million animals dead ðan area the size of Belgium has been decimated ,that’s 5 million hectares of land gone and it shows no signs of slowing down in the peak of an Australian summer. To think of the devastation across this beautiful country is just heartbreaking.. this is tragic on a major scale! To the firefighters who have fought tirelessly and to their families who have stood by them selflessly .. nothing but respect and gratitude ðð½ appreciate you and applaud your bravery! To those who would like to help there is a link in my bio of sites where you can donate.. my thoughts and prayers to everyone effected ððð½
Dandekar further urged her fans to donate for helping those affected by the bushfires. She shared the link to the donation in her bio and mentioned the same in her caption.
