Dia Mirza irked by plastic IDs at her event

What Dia Mirza could not digest were the plastic IDs that were being given at the event



Dia Mirza

Yesterday, actor-activist Dia Mirza rendered a talk on how to beat plastic pollution at TEDx Bandra. What she could not digest were the plastic IDs that were being given at the event. She tweeted, "A Sunday well spent. Hopefully @TEDxBandra will ensure IDs are not laminated with plastic in the future (sic)." Will other event organisers follow suit?

All set to deliver a talk on #BeatPlasticPollution at @TEDxBandra! Tune in to Instagram at 5:15pm today to watch live. Insta handle @diamirzaofficial! pic.twitter.com/OEKAbLDGBR — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 20, 2018

Hopefully @TEDxBandra will ensure id’s are not laminated with plastic in the future :) Really enjoyed the talk! #BeatPlasticPollution https://t.co/Z6HJWtZOfS — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 20, 2018

In her role as the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in India, Dia Mirza has often voiced her concern over plastic pollution in the country. At the IIFA press conference in Delhi, she took her campaign — Beat Plastic Pollution — a step further as she found support from her friends in the film fraternity. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar joined hands with Mirza to bat for the cause.

Dia Mirza lauded her colleagues for adding their might to the movement, which, she believes, is the need of the hour. "Having celebrities lend their voice to the movement will help us tremendously in expanding the reach of the cause. It will help in influencing and inspiring millions of followers that these stars have. The enthusiasm that Ranbir, Shahid, Kartik and Karan showed in understanding the pertinence of the campaign, is exciting."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates