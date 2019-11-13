Dia Mirza: No better day to receive the award than on Guru Purab

For a show that crossed all barriers and promoted humanity as a religion, Kaafir embodied unity in every shot. Portraying Kainaaz Akhtar, Dia Mirza broke ground with her sensitivity and compelling portrayal of love conquering hate. This Guru Purab, she received the award for Best Actress for Kaafir on MTV IWM Buzz Awards.

"I can never express enough gratitude to Zee 5, Bhavani Iyer and Siddharth Malhotra for writing this story, for expressing it the way they did and to the entire team for giving me this opportunity. I want to also thank my wonderful costars Mohit Raina and little Dishita Jain who helped Kainaz in this difficult yet rewarding journey. The message of Kaafir is we are all one, we are all the same – which is the meaning of Ekonkar so there couldn’t have been a better day than Guru Purab to receive this award. ‘Unity in diversity’. Thank you to the MTV and the IWM Buzz teams for recognizing me and giving me this honor. This is NOT my win. It’s #HumanityIsMyReligion's Win ", says Dia Mirza.

With a complex storyline fuelled by the cross-border struggle of India and Pakistan, Kaafir is the story of a wrongly imprisoned Pakistani woman and her struggle to freedom. A held prisoner under the suspicion of being a militant, Kainaaz fights the separation and anguish of being torn apart from her country while tending to her little daughter trying to make her believe in a world of equality and justice. Kaafir is a beautiful depiction of an unfortunate state of affairs that has changed the lives of many individuals in Kashmir.

