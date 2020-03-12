Dia Mirza on Coronavirus outbreak: We can only take precautions

Even though events, shooting schedules and film releases in Hollywood and Bollywood have been deferred to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, Dia Mirza is neck deep in work. With her dates committed to Nagarjuna's Wild Dog, Mirza jetted off to Hyderabad to film for the Telugu offering. "One can take precautions," says Mirza, about her decision to travel amidst the scare. "I will keep my hands clean, and not touch my face or mouth without washing my hands. That's the best I can do. One's [decisions] should be based on knowledge, and not half-baked information."

Mirza may be making her Telugu film debut several years after venturing into Bollywood, however, the language isn't unfamiliar to her. "It is the third language [I learnt] in school. I have forgotten how to read and write in it, but I can communicate in it. I may not speak Telugu fluently, but I understand it well," says the actor, who will pair up with Nagarjuna for the first time. "He is disciplined. I have a lot of respect for him because he is remarkable, as an artiste."

Mirza's last release, the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad didn't perform as well at the box-office as was expected. "It is impossible to crack the code [to making a successful film]. That's why sometimes, a good film doesn't work at the box office. Also, sometimes, good films don't run at the box-office but, eventually, they work."

