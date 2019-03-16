Dia Mirza opens up about Bollywood's ageism game

bollywood

Dia Mirza

Actress-producer Dia Mirza, 36, says she is perceived to be at an awkward age in the entertainment business. "In the entertainment business, I find myself to battle the age perception. Two aspects to it - one since I started young, people think I am older simply because I have been around for a while," Dia said in a statement.

"The second one is that I am seen to be at an age where I am not young to be cast alongside male actors who happen to be my age. At the same time, I am not mature enough to play older female characters. It's an age conundrum," she added.

Dia was last seen on the big screen in Sanju as Manyata Dutt. She will be seen in two shows. One is Nikkhil Advani's historical show and the second one is a drama and is based on a true story. As a producer, she has another web series titled Mind The Malhotras in her kitty.

