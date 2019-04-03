Dia Mirza preps for web series Kaafir in the hills
Last seen on-screen playing a strong role in Sanju, Dia Mirza will soon begin shooting for Kaafir, directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Siddharth Malhotra for OTT platform Zee 5.
Actress Dia Mirza has started preparation for web series "Kaafir", which she has described as a "really special" project. "Here to start something really special... Will tell you what it is soon! Until then, let me soak in the beauty of mere desh ki zameen. #NewBeginnings #WaitForIt," Dia had posted on social media on Monday, along with photographs with scenic snow-capped mountains in the backdrop.
Last seen on-screen playing a strong role in "Sanju", Dia will soon begin shooting for "Kaafir", directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Siddharth Malhotra for OTT platform Zee 5, read a statement.
View this post on Instagram
A new journey begins today! A story that has captured our hearts. A story that must be told. Thank you @bhavani.iyer for writing this incredible story... thank you @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 #AlchemyFilms #TarunKatial @zee5 #Milind #Aparna for choosing to tell this story. All the best to all of us @chinxter @merainna @pratik8shah. A big thank you to #AtulMongia, Vishruth and Kanishka @theartistcollectiveindia for helping us prepare to become our parts... never enjoyed preparation as much! Big love to team #Kaafir. Let’s do this ðð¼Need all your love and good wishes ðð» #Zee5Originals
Dia will be seen as the protagonist and she worked with director Atul Mongia to bring authenticity to her part. "A workshop is an intense study, an exploration of the character one is playing. For me, personally, getting to know the character is extremely important. The process of discovering the person one is playing is exciting.
"Working with Atul was a unique and wonderful experience. This is the most challenging part I have ever played and I feel so lucky to be a part of a story that is based on true events," Dia said in the statement.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Taimur Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan Spotted in Mumbai