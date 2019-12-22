Dia Mirza raises concern over the increasing pollution in Mumbai and we must listen!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Concerned about the increase in the level of air pollution, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Saturday shared the current air quality index report of Mumbai.

Alongside a picture of the blurry skyline, the actor took to her Twitter handle to share the current AQI of Mumbai, which reads 315, making it fall into the very poor category.

Clearing the misconception of the blurriness to that of fog, Dia captioned the post "No skyline. No, #Mumbai this is not winter fog. It is#AirPollution#BeatPollution#NewsThatWontMakeHeadlines #BeatAirPollution." Take a look right here:

The former Miss India had also documented the severe condition of the air on her Instagram stories where the video is shot from a movie car as it passes through the Mumbai coastal area. "Can't even see the skyline. The air is so bad. No, this is not winter of Mumbai," she wrote alongside the video. Take a look:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates