Dia Mirza says, 'Will fight for street kids'

Dia Mirza

On International Street Children's Day on Friday, actress-activist Dia Mirza promised to fight for children who are deprived of basic necessities and rights.

"I will fight till each one of you have your rights. I think the world needs to wake up to how incredible each one of you is and to how much talent you have. You can shine if given the opportunity.

"With Save The Children, we are going to make sure you have the right to education, the right to health care and the right to opportunity. I promise to make each one of the invisible, visible," Dia said in a statement.

As part of the welfare programme, a first-of-its-kind cricket tournament for street children will also take place in London next month. The Street Child Cricket World Cup in London (SCCWC) aims to unite people from various nations through the powerful tool of sports.

The tournament will bring together ten teams from nine countries. These include teams from India (Team India North, Team India South), England, Tanzania, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nepal and Mauritius.

