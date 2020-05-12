Dia Mirza Thanks Nurses on International Nurses Day

Dia Mirza shares a very heartwarming video saluting the effort, compassion and care of nurses on International Nurses Day. Today more than ever before the role of our nurses as frontline health workers is even more crucial and important. Dia wishes them the very best and thanks them for their spirit and effort

Dia Mirza posted on Instagram that, “Right from the earliest moments of human life till the very end they touch our lives with their humanity. The biggest joys and most painful moments are blessed by the compassion and care of Nurses. During this pandemic Nurses continue to dispense their duties with love, compassion and care. Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe! Happy International Nurses Day.”

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news