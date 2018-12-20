Dia Mirza: Women must be included in all conversations

bollywood

Dia Mirza has been forthright in raising her concern about zero representation of women in a meeting held between a delegation representing Indian cinema and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dia Mirza

Actress-activist Dia Mirza has been forthright in raising her concern about zero representation of women in a meeting held between a delegation representing Indian cinema and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She says gender equality can only be achieved if women must be part of all conversations.

"This is wonderful! Is there a reason why there were no women in this room," Dia posted on Twitter as a comment on actor Akshay Kumar's post upon meeting the PM.

"How can an entire industry be represented only by men," questioned Dia in another tweet.

When a social media user questioned Dia about why everything has become about competition between men and women, she commented: "It's not about competition! It's such a fundamental thing. If we hope to achieve equality we must be included in all conversations! Of course women are doing well. We are doing well despite the fact that we are excluded. And doesn't that need to change?"

The meeting, held in Mumbai on Tuesday, had a room full of men. The delegation, including the likes of Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Prasoon Joshi, pitched for lower and uniform rates of GST for the entertainment industry in India, apart from calling for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital, through various initiatives and proactive approaches.

Actress Sandhya Mridul also wrote to Akshay saying: "Great. We women have no issues to discuss. Obviously."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever