Dialogue must be prioritised over extreme steps

Bhatia Hospital at Tardeo in South Mumbai; Tardeo Court building next to the hospital. Pics/Bipin Kokate

A well-known Tardeo hospital and an adjacent building are in a battle royale over the entry of staffers into the building.

The hospital's three flats in the building are occupied by nurses living there amid COVID-19. There have been frequent run-ins with the society management committee on charges that the building is not allowing access to staffers. The building in charge claimed that staffers are entering without proper identification. The fracas which was already on slow simmer for days reached a boiling point recently, with matters reaching the Tardeo police station.

Dialogue will always be the preferred option, especially in these days when Coronavirus has upended our lives and thrown so many associations into a complete tailspin.

The office-bearers of the building, its residents and the hospital authorities can thrash this out in a virtual meeting, making rules and regulations crystal clear, so that police complaints and action are not necessary.

The hospital must make clear to the building, just how many staffers are supposed to enter and live in the flats and if there will be visitors. The staffers must carry identification papers or relevant documents stipulated by the building.

Residents and the hospital have to come to an amicable solution, now that the medical facility has flats in the building.

All instructions need to be clearly stated to the security personnel so that there is no grey area around whom to let in and whom to stop. Within the building, staffers need to adhere to all guidelines the society has in place.

Wars within buildings or outside have to be solved quickly and with minimum bad blood and heated exchanges.

That the police gets involved is a commentary on just how bitter and ugly these have become.

