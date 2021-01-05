Dialysis patient first to get Oxford shot

Britain on Monday took another giant step in the fight against COVID-19, ramping up its immunisation program by giving the first shots in the world from the vaccine created by Oxford University and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, was the first to get the new vaccine shot, administered by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital.

Since December 8, Britain's National Health Service has been using a vaccine made by Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech to inoculate health care workers and nursing home residents and staff. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine boosts that arsenal and is cheaper and easier to use since it does not require the super-cold storage needed by the Pfizer vaccine.

In a shift from practices in the US and elsewhere, Britain now plans to give people second doses of both vaccines within 12 weeks of the first shot rather than within 21 days, to accelerate immunisations across as many people as quickly as possible. The UK is in the midst of an acute outbreak, recording over 50,000 new cases a day over the past six days. On Sunday, it notched up another 54,990 cases and 454 deaths taking the toll to 75,024, one of the worst in Europe.

'Stay at home to avoid full lockdown'

Thailand registered 745 new cases in two days on Monday with a new death reported in Bangkok, where a semi-lockdown went into effect, the government said. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha asked people to stay at home as the government does not want to shut down the entire country. "If we don't want to get infected just stay home for 14 to 15 days," the Guardian quoted Prayuth as saying.

