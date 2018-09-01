Diamond League Final: Asian games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra finishes fourth

other-sports

The Indian, 20, sent the spear to a best distance of 85.73m to end at fourth position

Neeraj Chopra

Newly-crowned Asian Games champion Neeraj Chopra produced yet another impressive performance but missed the bronze medal by a whisker, finishing fourth in the Diamond League Final here on Thursday. The Indian, 20, sent the spear to a best distance of 85.73m to end at fourth position.

