Diamond League Final: Asian games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra finishes fourth

Sep 01, 2018, 09:27 IST | AFP

The Indian, 20, sent the spear to a best distance of 85.73m to end at fourth position

Neeraj Chopra

Newly-crowned Asian Games champion Neeraj Chopra produced yet another impressive performance but missed the bronze medal by a whisker, finishing fourth in the Diamond League Final here on Thursday. The Indian, 20, sent the spear to a best distance of 85.73m to end at fourth position.

