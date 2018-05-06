Diamond League: I don't talk about nonsense, says Caster Semenya on new rules

IAAF president Sebastian Coe had earlier hit a defiant note amid criticism of the new rules, insisting they were "appropriate for the sport"



SA's Caster Semenya after winning the 1500m event in Doha on Friday. Pic/AFP

Caster Semenya put all the "nonsense" about controversial new IAAF rules on women's testosterone behind her by storming to victory in a personal best in the 1500m at the opening Diamond League meet of the season on Friday.

"I don't talk about nonsense," the double Olympic 800m gold medallist angrily rebutted when asked about why she never commented on the regulations to counteract hyperandrogenism, the medical condition which causes women to produce high levels of male sex hormones. IAAF president Sebastian Coe had earlier hit a defiant note amid criticism of the new rules, insisting they were "appropriate for the sport".

